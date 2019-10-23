LETHBRIDGE - Police were called to the main branch of the Lethbridge Public Library Tuesday night after a library user reported seeing three people passing a gun around.

According to police, a search was conducted of the library in the 800 block of 5 Avenue South and officers spoke to multiple people, but no gun was located.

In a conversation with CTV Lethbridge, a woman whose relatives were in the library at the time confirms everyone is okay but shaken by the incident.

Library management held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the incident. A statement was issued Wednesday thanking police for the quick response.

"Our staff followed all library procedures and protocols, ensuring that the situation was dealt with in an appropriate manner and that the safety of our customers and staff was ensured."

Library officals say a review of the incident is underway.