    • Gunfire erupts in northwest Calgary; police say shooting was targeted

    Police are investigating after a shooting in Calgary's northwest on Wednesday night.

    It happened in the 200 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. around 9:30 p.m.

    According to police, multiple 911 calls were made reporting a shooting, and when officers arrived at the scene, there was evidence of gunfire.

    No details were given regarding victims.

    Police do say investigation suggests this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

    Investigation into the incident continues.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

