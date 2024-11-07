Gunfire erupts in northwest Calgary; police say shooting was targeted

Police are investigating after a shooting in Calgary's northwest on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, multiple 911 calls were made reporting a shooting, and when officers arrived at the scene, there was evidence of gunfire.

No details were given regarding victims.

Police do say investigation suggests this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.