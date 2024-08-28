CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hail damage at Calgary airport will take at least 18 months to fix: officials

    Travellers manoeuvre around buckets catching leaks as repairs are underway at the Calgary International Airport after parts of its domestic terminal building were closed late Monday due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall, in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Travellers manoeuvre around buckets catching leaks as repairs are underway at the Calgary International Airport after parts of its domestic terminal building were closed late Monday due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall, in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.

    The Calgary Airport Authority said Wednesday that Concourse B will be closed for a minimum of 18 months as they work to restore the area.

    Chris Miles, the airport authority's chief operating officer, says the concourse, located in the domestic terminal building, sustained "very significant damage" in the Aug. 5 storm.

    "We have completed the initial remediation work and are now developing a comprehensive plan to repair the roof and interior," he said in a news release.

    The good news is that despite the closure of Concourse B and its gates (gates 31-40), Miles doesn't foresee any impact to guests or airport operations.

    While there was some damage to other parts of the terminal, those areas have since been fixed.

    The total cost of repairs is not yet known.

    No guests or airport staff were injured during the storm, but commercial aircraft at the airport were damaged.

    WestJet said more than 10 per cent of its fleet, 17 aircraft, was grounded because of hail damage.

    On Wednesday, WestJet said three of the damaged aircraft had been returned to service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak

      A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.

    • Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal

      Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News