Have you seen Chelsea? Missing woman last seen in February

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman missing for a month.

Chelsea, 29, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 17 and reported missing by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Police say though they've taken several investigative steps to find Chelsea, they haven't been able to locate her.

"At this time, we haven’t been able to confirm Chelsea’s last known location and are continuing to ask the public for help," said a news release.

Police say her family are concerned for her well being.

She is described as 5'7" tall (170 centimetres) and 121 pounds (55 kilograms) with a slim build, blond hair and brown eyes.

Police say Chelsea wears glasses and has multiple tattoos on her face and chest.

Anyone with information on Chelsea's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.