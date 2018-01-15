CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Hazmat crews respond to southeast business in Foothills Industrial following ammonia leak
Hazmat crews outside pf Sysco Food Services on 72 Avenue S.E. following Monday night's ammonia leak
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 10:41PM MST
No injuries have been reports following an ammonia leak in a southeast industrial park on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Sysco Canada in the 4600 block of 72 Avenue S.E at approximately 9:00 p.m. following reports of an ammonia leak.
EMS officials confirm that no one who was inside the building at the time of the leak required transport to hospital.
The cause of the leak has not been confirmed.
More details to follow