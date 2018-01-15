

CTV Calgary Staff





No injuries have been reports following an ammonia leak in a southeast industrial park on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Sysco Canada in the 4600 block of 72 Avenue S.E at approximately 9:00 p.m. following reports of an ammonia leak.

EMS officials confirm that no one who was inside the building at the time of the leak required transport to hospital.

The cause of the leak has not been confirmed.

More details to follow