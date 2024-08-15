'He is dangerous': Alberta RCMP continues search for armed suspect in fatal shooting
Mounties say the search continues for one of two suspects in a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary that is believed to be motivated solely by robbery.
The manhunt began Aug. 6 following the noon-hour shooting of two men who were working along a roadway in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, when a county truck was stolen from the scene.
One of the men died. The other was seriously injured.
With help from Edmonton police, Mounties later arrested 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Airdrie resident Colin John Hough, as well as attempted murder of another person.
The search continues for 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry. He has evaded police and faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.
Strathmore RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said Thursday it appears the two suspects were "engaged in a robbery to steal a vehicle."
The vehicle they drove had been disabled, leading them to the area where both victims were shot, he told a news conference.
"This violence has had a specific goal during a completely unplanned event," Wielgosz said. "We do believe (Strawberry) remains armed and, given a similar set of circumstances, is dangerous."
Wielgosz said he understands the public may be worried that a known, dangerous offender is on the loose.
"We're also aware that any communication that we provide to the public about his whereabouts may also be communicated to him," he said, "potentially hindering our efforts and presenting additional safety risks to the public and police."
Wielgosz acknowledged that Strawberry likely won't go down without a fight, but urged that he turn himself in.
"I want to assure everyone that if or when a takedown occurs or an arrest is made that all considerations for safety will be made," he said.
"We're not taking any chances with the safety of Albertans."
--
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 15, 2024.
