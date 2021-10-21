'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-in

CALGARY -

Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.

There has been continued pressure for Chu to step down after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago became public recently.

Chu held on to his Ward 4 seat in Monday's election, winning by just 52 votes. A recount has been requested by runner-up, DJ Kelly.

"The Sean Chu situation continues to get more disturbing," Gondek said Thursday morning.

"I have called for him to resign, most members of the new council have called for him to resign, the premier has called for him to resign, as has (Municipal Affairs) Minister (Ric) McIver. Sean Chu should absolutely resign."

Calgary's new council is set to be officially sworn in on Monday, but the mayor-elect says she will not participate in swearing Chu in.

"The swearing-in ceremony will not be postponed for any legitimate member of council that is incoming without a scandal over their head," Gondek added.

"(Chu) can absolutely be show up. He will not be sworn in by me."

Gondek also called on the Alberta government to act in removing Chu from council if he does not resign. She said there are measures within the Municipal Government Act that allow for the province to step in and act.

"We have talked for a long time about council and the provincial government needing to collaborate. This is it, let's step up. Let's get this done together," Gondek said.

The mayor-elect says she'd talked or texted with every member of her new council since the election, except for Chu.