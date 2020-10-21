CALGARY -- WestJet says it will now offer refunds to passengers whose travel plans were cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Calgary-based airline announced Wednesday it was changing the method it would use to offer refunds for cancelled flights. It says it will now provide those affected with reimbursements directly to their original form of payment.

The company says the move is to reassure its customers in the post-COVID world.

"We have heard loud and clear from the travelling public that in this COVID world they are looking for reassurance on two fronts: the safest possible travel environment; and refunds," said Ed Sims, president and CEO of WestJet, in a statement.

All customers who had flights cancelled by WestJet and Swoop as a result of the pandemic are eligible.

"Through the efforts of thousands of WestJetters, we are confident that we can now begin providing refunds proactively. We are the first national airline in Canada to do so."

Starting Nov. 2, the company will be reaching out to affected guests but cautions there is a backlog, so it will take at least six to nine months for all the refunds to be processed.

Further information can be found on the airline's website.