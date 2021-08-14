CALGARY -- With daytime temperatures expected to reach into the low to mid-30s, and overnight lows in the mid-teens, heat warnings are in effect from Environment Canada for much of Alberta on Saturday.

The heat is expected to continue through Sunday, then cooler air is expected to arrive at the start of the week.

Environment Canada offered a number of tips for staying cool, including:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible;

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated;

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time, and;

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Close attention should be paid to those who can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

The warnings are in place for most areas from the Slave Lake region south to the U.S. border.

More heat health advice can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Air quality statements are also in place for several areas due to smoke from wildfires.