Heavy snow expected for Calgary over the next few days

A snowfall warning is now in place for the city of Calgary and many surrounding communities on Thursday as storm system, forecasted earlier this week, has finally arrived.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert at 4:38 a.m. Thursday, saying the city could see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the agency wrote.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

The warning is in also in place for a number of other southern Alberta communities from as far north as Olds to as far south as Cardston.

The weather is expected to be short-lived however as ECCC suggests double-digit temperatures returning by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.