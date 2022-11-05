Heavy snow expected in Banff throughout Saturday

A snowfall warning was issued for Banff Saturday morning by Environment Canada.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm were forecast for Saturday, on top of 7 to 11 cm that fell overnight in the area.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," it said. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Snowfall warning⚠️

The mountain parks are expecting heavy snowfall over the next 24 hr🌨️



Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel. If travelling, motorists should bring supplies, exercise caution and expect closures.



For up-to-date info:

BC @DriveBC

AB @511Alberta pic.twitter.com/YFcAXzZnXg — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) November 4, 2022

The warning was in effect for the following areas:

Banff National Park near Banff;

Banff National Park near Lake Louise;

Banff National Park near Saskatchewan River Crossing; and

Clearwater County near Siffleur Wilderness Area

A snowfall warning was also in effect as of 4:30 a.m. for parts of Highway 93, from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, and from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

Environment Canada's website forecast 15 to 25 cm of snow, with the heaviest snowfall forecast for Saturday morning. It said to expect snow to fall throughout Saturday, ending early Sunday morning.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," said Environment Canada. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.