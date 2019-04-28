It has been a terrible time for drivers on the road in Calgary over the past 24 hours after a heavy snowstorm resulted in slippery and treacherous conditions everywhere in the city.

Calgary police were called to 127 crashes between 5:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and there were injuries in 18 of those incidents.

The drive on area highways wasn’t much better, with one incident at Jumping Pound involving four semi tractor-trailer units and 11 vehicles.

Cochrane RCMP also responded to the scene of a bus crash at about 6:00 p.m. on Highway 1 east of Highway 22.

The bus, with 15 occupants inside, was heading eastbound on the highway when it crashed into a ditch and rolled over.

Several of the people inside the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor to serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash but believe extreme weather conditions are to blame. No charges are expected to be laid.

Glechen and Chestermere RCMP also said several dozen semi tractor-trailers had pulled over to the side of the Trans-Canada Highway east of the city while several more had jack knifed on the route, blocking traffic.

No injuries were reported in those incidents.

Flights at YYC Calgary International Airport were also disrupted because of the weather. Reports say 49 flights were cancelled and five needed to be diverted to Vancouver or Edmonton.

City officials have also announced that spring clean up operations have been suspended because of the snowfall.

"Between 10 to 15 cm of snow fell in Calgary last night and into this morning. As a result, our road crews have resumed winter operations; using graders and plows to clear the main routes,” said Bill Biensch, road maintenance manager in a release.

Residential neighbourhoods that have not been cleaned up will have the work rescheduled to a later date.

The spring clean up is scheduled to wrap up by June 1.

The Calgary Police Half Marathon, that was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has also been cancelled because of the poor weather. It would have been the 39th year for the event.

