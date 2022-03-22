'Helpful to stop thinking about war': Ukrainian deaf curlers thankful to be in Canada for world championships
The World Deaf Curling Championships (WDCC) are underway in Banff, with a total of 10 teams — five women’s and five men’s — gathered from around the world at the Fenlands Recreation Centre for two weeks of competition, with players hailing from Canada, the United States, Korea, Poland and Ukraine.
The Ukrainian teams were practicing in Latvia when war broke out in their homeland.
“None of us ever believe that a war would break out in Ukraine. And then the next day, we saw the first bombs, the first artillery come in," said Vadym Marchenko, skip of the Ukrainian men’s team.
"And so it was very difficult for us to maintain practice, we took a couple of days off, we were so distraught. And then we realized it was impossible with the war to return."
At that point the team members split up, joining family in countries across Europe. The Canadian deaf community rallied, raising funds to bring the teams to Alberta for the competition.
“And now we've come, and people have been so generous, so positive toward us. It's inspiring. It's been really helpful to stop thinking about war and thinking about (curling)," said Marchenko, whose home is Lviv, in western Ukraine.
His partner is also in Banff competing in the championships.
The Alberta Deaf Sports Association raised money to bring the Ukrainian athletes to Banff. Justyna Grela is coordinating a GoFundMe campaign raising money to assist the Ukrainian athletes while they are in Canada.
“The whole war is not part of their control, right? They deserve to play, they've trained hard to come for this event," said Grela.
“The war has broken out but that shouldn't be a barrier for them. We wanted to support them. The deaf community is small, globally, nationally. And so if we were in the same situation, we would look for support. And so this is just what we needed to do. They deserve to come as athletes.”
Ukraine men's team skip Vadym Marchenko, left, and women's team lead Olena Zubarieva practise at the World Deaf Curling Championships in Banff.
Curlers in the WDCC understand that, depending on the outcome of the war, this may be the last time these athletes compete under the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.
“All of us recognize the importance of supporting Ukraine. Possibly, this could be the last time that we see a Ukrainian team compete," said WDCC chairperson Mark Kusiak.
“They have trained, and they deserve to be here. When the war broke out, it was just so important to bring that team here, and to be able to support them, because, what if this is their last opportunity to participate at the international level? We want them to enjoy the experience."
Kyiv resident Olena Zubarieva is lead of the Ukrainian women’s team. Her 22-year-old daughter has left Ukraine for France. She checks daily with friends in Ukraine's capital to see if the four-storey apartment block where she lives is still standing.
“It's very difficult, of course, with family and friends and so on. We haven't had a lot of communication while we've been here. And so our entire country just prays for peace, we want peace,” said Zubarieva “We know that things are very difficult and so we really just hope for one world one peaceful world. None of us wanted this conflict.”
Both Zubarieva and Marchenko say competing in the world championships in Banff allows them, for a few minutes at least, a respite from constantly focusing on the conflict in their homeland.
“It's been helpful because it allows me to forget temporarily that there is a war going on,” said Zubarieva.
“It allows me to focus on my sport of curling, which is absolutely inspiring. So that we can forget about the war.”
Of the 10 Ukrainian players in Banff for the WDCC, five are hoping to remain in Canada, the others will head back to Europe, though none expect to return to Ukraine until the war has ended.
Zubarieva and Marchenko are both among the five hoping to remain in this country when the competition ends. Members of the Alberta Deaf Sports Association are helping the players navigate the process and arranging accommodation for the five who will stay.
“I don't even know how to express my gratitude,” said Zubarieva.
“I'm just incredibly grateful. I have no words for that in terms of bringing us here. And everyone has been so, so, so friendly.”
“People have been so generous, so positive toward us. It's inspiring," said Marchenko.
“We just express so much thanks and gratitude for everything that they've done. And we know that when this war starts, we will always remember how much Canada supported us. So even if we leave Canada and return to Ukraine, you will always be in our hearts.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
A socially progressive, economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing: poll
Recent polling from Nanos Research shows Canadians believe a more socially progressive and economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Protesters in Jamaica spurn royals ahead of Prince William, Duchess Kate visit
Protesters in Jamaica raised their fists Tuesday as they donned T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases 'Seh Yuh Sorry!' and 'Apologize now!' as they demonstrated just hours before the official visit of Prince William and Kate.
Edmonton
-
'I'm still concerned': Edmonton council votes down new mask bylaw for city buildings
Edmontonians will not have to start masking up in more places after a new bylaw failed at city hall on Tuesday. By a vote of 8-5, councillors decided not to make masking mandatory in city-owned and operated facilities like city hall and rec centres.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
NFT book written by Edmonton author is now available to read at Edmonton Public Library
Edmonton author Todd Babiak’s book The Daughters of Walsingham was sold as a NFT and is now available to read through the Edmonton Public Library.
Vancouver
-
No deaths, declining hospitalizations in B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update
There are fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 across British Columbia than there have been since New Year's Day, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health.
-
Abbotsford shooting not tied to gang conflict, homicide team says, announcing victim's identity
A fatal shooting in a quiet neighbourhood in Abbotsford, B.C., is not connected to ongoing gang conflict in the region, homicide investigators said the next day.
-
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison following guilty pleas in killing of New Westminster woman
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a New Westminster, B.C., woman whose burned body was found in a park last year has been sentenced to spend another 8.5 years behind bars, with credit for time served.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island records no COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases
British Columbia recorded no new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.
-
Appearance of fentanyl-laced cocaine prompts warning from Victoria drug testing lab
A drug testing lab in Victoria is warning the public after multiple samples of cocaine were found to contain dangerous levels of fentanyl.
-
Esquimalt rejects Victoria police request for more funding
Councillors for the Township of Esquimalt have voted down supplemental budget requests from the Victoria Police Department, saying the municipality already pays disproportionately more for policing than it gets in return.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer
If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Pandemic expected to cost Quebec government $24.1 billion, finance ministry says
The cost of the pandemic could increase with future waves of COVID-19, according to estimates from the Quebec Ministry of Finance contained in the budget unveiled Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.
-
Ottawa councillors want feds to cover OC Transpo deficit due to public servants working from home
Councillors on Ottawa’s transit commission want the federal government to cover the cost of a major ridership deficit on OC Transpo due to public servants working from home.
-
Gatineau seeing an influx of Ottawa residents moving across the river
Higher rents and mortgages have led to an influx of people moving from Ontario to Quebec and the biggest migration from Ottawa to Gatineau in 30 years.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
'She was part of our community': Waterloo neighbourhood remembers teen girl killed in stabbing
Community members in Waterloo’s Lincoln Heights neighbourhood are coming together to remember a teen girl killed last Thursday.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69
A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.
-
Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
Winnipeg
-
'More than we expected': Grizzly bear sightings have spiked in Manitoba since 1980: report
Grizzly bears are being spotted with more frequency in northern Manitoba, according to new research.
-
Manitoba's surgical backlog continues to grow
Manitoba’s diagnostic and surgical backlog has grown to nearly 168,000 cases.
-
'Our crews are really busy right now': City workers hustling to fill potholes exposed by spring melt
With temperatures on the rise, the spring melt has begun to expose potholes on Winnipeg streets once covered by mounds of snow.
Regina
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.