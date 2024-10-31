Here's how many wildfires were recorded in the Calgary Forest Area this season

Wildfire season in Alberta is coming to a close on Thursday, with nearly 90 fires recorded in the Calgary Forest Area (CFA).

Throughout this season, the CFA experienced 89 wildfires that burned 64.62 hectares. There is currently one active wildfire classified as under control in the CFA, as of Thursday morning.

Alberta Wildfire warns that despite the change of seasons, wildfire danger in the CFA is still moderate.

“As the days are getting cooler, cooking and warming fires are helping to keep Albertans warm while enjoying the outdoors,” Alberta Wildfire said in an update Thursday.

“Remember to fully extinguish campfires when you are done and never leave them unattended.”

Alberta Wildfire warned that until there is significant snow coverage on the ground, there is still a risk of wildfires starting.

Over the course of the year, firefighters responded to 1,216 wildfires throughout the province that burned more than 705,000 hectares.

The number of fires is up from 1,097 in 2023, but the area burned is down significantly from 2.2 million hectares last year.

As of Thursday morning, there were 27 active wildfires across Alberta, all classified as under control.

While permits may no longer be required for burning, Wildfire Alberta says safe burning practices should remain top of mind.

The Calgary Forest Area includes a large area in southwestern Alberta, stretching from areas west of Carstairs, Cochrane and Calgary, down to west of Pincher Creek.