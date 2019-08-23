Both the federal and provincial governments are opening their wallets for a new interpretive centre to be built in Heritage Park in southwest Calgary.

At a press conference on Friday, Calgary-Centre MP Kent Hehr announced the details of Ottawa's $2 million contribution to the new building that will house exhibits featuring the development of the natural resource sector in Western Canada.

"We are proud to be supporting this important new addition to one of Calgary's most beloved tourist destinations," Hehr said in a release.

As well as documenting the past, the centre will also display Canada's contributions to green technologies such as solar power.

The province of Alberta also re-affirmed its contribution of $1.5 million to the construction of the facility on Friday.

"The Government of Alberta knows that when we support community infrastructure projects like the Heritage Park Natural Resources Centre, we support the growth of our economy overall," said Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda. "These projects get people working again. From shorter-term jobs during planning, design and construction to long-term, local operations and maintenance employment opportunities, infrastructure investments help ensure a prosperous future for all."

Barb Munro, communications specialist for Heritage Park, says the funding from both levels of government will be a benefit to everyone who visits the park.

"With the Government of Canada’s and Government of Alberta’s generous contributions Heritage Park will build a new Natural Resource Centre that will share the story, with current and future generations of Canadians of how we harnessed our Western Canadian pioneer spirit and established a thriving energy industry," she told CTV News.

The construction of the Natural Resource Centre is phase two of the Natural Resource Area development at the park, Munro says.

Phase one consists of the restoration of current and past exhibits at the park including the Dingman Oil Well, coal mine, water wheel, the restoration of two cabins, a one-kilometre-long nature trail and a new amphitheatre.

The remainder of the money needed to build the centre will come from the City of Calgary and the Heritage Park Society.