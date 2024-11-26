High-risk offender John Macindoe released in Calgary

Calgary police issued a warning about an offender being released into the community on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said John Macindoe, 39, was released after serving two-thirds of a six-year, seven-month sentence.

He was convicted of break-and-enter to commit a sexual assault, break-and-enter with intent to commit a sexual assault, break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Police said he committed offences in 2014 and 2019, and the victims were known to him.

Macindoe is at a high risk to reoffend against women he comes into contact with, according to police.

He was released with conditions and will be monitored by the Correctional Service of Canada, followed by a period of probation. He will also be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High-Risk Offender Program.

Macindoe is described as 5’10” tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this warning after careful deliberation and consideration of related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Macindoe,” Calgary police said.

“Members of the public are advised the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”