CALGARY -- Some John G. Diefenbaker High School students got in a good workout Friday, when they volunteered to spin for 12 hours in order to raise money for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

That's because Friday was the school's sixth annual Ride of the Chiefs.

“This is an amazing way to connect our school community,” said Raneet Kahlon, a grade 11 student who is also a Ride of the Chiefs event organizer.t.

“I think that’s all the more important in a year like this.”

Students will gather safely in teams and saddle up on stationary bikes for a 12 hour bike-a-thon.

“We have 19 teams, that’s approximately 200 students, we have about six to 10 people per team,” said Kahlon.

In previous years, the Ride of the Chiefs has been a 24 hour event that has been reduced to 12 hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been quite difficult,” said Kahlon. “We’ve been thrown quite a few curveballs, (and) biking with a mask on is always a challenge.”

Over the past six years over $160,000 has been raised by the Ride of the Chiefs for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

All money raised for the foundation is re-invested in the hospital and child health needs.