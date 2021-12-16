High wind, blowing snow and low temps for Calgary today

Early this morning, a number of blowing snow advisories began to populate along the QEII Highway. That checks.

Today’s conditions have modified once again from nearly everything we had yesterday. The expected high temp was adjusted from -10 C to -12 C, and overnight a significant number of forecast models jumped ship from even that, ending at -17 C.

What changed? The better sentiment might be "what’s going to change enough to help us out a bit?" – and that answer has consistently come back to "not a heck of a lot."

Some light wind out of the south could help push in a small improvement, but we have fallen well into the cooler air mass hanging above us.

The other major factor to consider is that without the little layer of -12 C acted as a buffer for our low tonight. Now that we’re expecting to hit the mid-minus-20s; the risk is largely gone, and the expectation is -30 C wind chill values by the evening and carrying overnight.

A weak disturbance and a plunging arctic high will work in tandem to bring about one to centimetres of snow to our area. South of Calgary, conditions will be similar; north of us, the snow is a bit heavier, which has already translated to those blowing snow advisories. A small chance for snow squall watches couples with this setup; the wind will be right. There’s just a chance the snowfall amount will be heavy enough to bring that around.

Afterward, we’ll enter a slow rise through Friday, where the day gets better as we go along – that’s not to say it’s much of an improvement, but it all adds up, eventually leading to a day on Saturday where the wind won’t hurt your face.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Thursday:

Afternoon flurries, rapid cooling, high wind

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: clear, low -14 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, clearing, low -15 C

Sunday:

Afternoon and evening flurries

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Monday:

Afternoon and evening flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -17 C

Thanks to Tom, Paige, and Chirine for tweeting out great “cold” pics!

