Highway 1 east of Field closed in both directions for crash
Drivers heading west or east through the Rocky Mountains are having a tough time thanks to a crash near the town of Field.
Highway officials say a vehicle incident has closed the Trans-Canada Highway near the community on Saturday morning.
DriveBC reports a jackknifed semi truck blocking the road at Yoho Valley Road/Takakkaw Falls.
Unfortunately, no detour is available, so drivers will just have to wait where they are.
The estimated time the scene will be cleared is 4 p.m.
Atlantic Canada, Northwest Territories report highest COVID-19 cases per capita
With health authorities across Canada on high alert for another wave of COVID-19 as health restrictions continue to ease, the Atlantic provinces as well as Northwest Territories are reporting more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else in Canada or the U.S.
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving.
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Live updates: Ukraine says 765 evacuate besieged Mariupol
What's happening in Ukraine today: Ukraine's deputy prime minister says 765 residents managed to make it out of Mariupol in private vehicles on Saturday.
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a 'savage' war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
Canada's foreign affairs minister to visit Europe for meetings on Ukraine
Canada's foreign affairs minister is travelling to Europe for meetings to address the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Hajdu hopes long-term boil water advisories lifted by 2025, end of Liberal-NDP deal
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu hopes Canada will be able to lift its remaining long-term drinking water advisories by 2025 -- the year a deal between the NDP and the Liberal government is set to expire.
Body found inside house after fire in Vegreville
Vegreville RCMP are investigating after a body was found inside a house that was on fire Saturday morning.
Albertans to celebrate Ramadan together after gathering restrictions lifted
Ramadan, a month of special spiritual importance to Muslims, began and the community is looking forward to being able to celebrate it together.
Voters in Vancouver-Quilchena set to head to the polls for provincial byelection
A byelection has been called in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding, a BC Liberal stronghold that has been without an MLA since since Andrew Wilkinson vacated the seat.
6 arrested at B.C. SPCA sit-in, Vancouver police say
Six animal rights activists were arrested for mischief and taken to jail Friday night after police were called to break up their sit-in at the B.C. SPCA's head office in East Vancouver.
1 man dead, 2 suspects in custody after Surrey shooting, RCMP say
Two people are in custody after a man was killed in a shooting in Surrey Friday afternoon.
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
'The need is so overwhelming': New Brunswicker in Ukraine procuring bulletproof vests
A New Brunswick man on a mission to procure and supply non-lethal military items to Ukraine says the need is overwhelming.
Vancouver Island senior gives back by knitting hundreds of hedgehogs to help others
To appreciate why Norah Macey's been knitting hundreds of hedgehogs, we need to go back to the day she was unexpectedly compelled to buy a book about knitting socks.
New phone line launched to help Ukraine refugees, co-ordinate B.C. support
A new telephone line has been launched by the British Columbia government to help Ukrainian refugees get the support they need and to co-ordinate donations being offered from residents.
'Try your best': Campbell River teen training to be professional bowler
A Campbell River, B.C., teen who hopes to one day become a professional bowler may well be on his way, after rolling two perfect games within two weeks recently.
Funeral held for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents were laid to rest Saturday morning after dying from a fire that ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
Ontarians won millions from the latest Lotto Max draw. Here's where those tickets were sold
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Montrealer charged in the US for alleged $30 million fraud targeting thousands of seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
Eve Gascon makes 23 saves in first Major Junior win with the Olympiques
Goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman to lead her team to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) victory since Charline Labonté on February 10, 2000.
Quebec sees violent end of the week with two suspected femicides
Quebec's provincial police say a 49-year-old man was charged Friday following the death of his spouse, in what they allege could be the second femicide in the province within 24 hours.
Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa
No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
Owner of 1000 Islands Duty Free Store happy to see more customers as travel restrictions ease
Now that fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada, traffic at the 1000 Islands Duty Free Store is steadily moving once again.
Ottawa Senators honour late owner with special jersey patch
The Ottawa Senators will be honouring the late Eugene Melnyk for the remainder of the 2021-22 NHL eason with special patches on their jerseys.
Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.
Average March weather in Waterloo Region despite rollercoaster temperature swings: UW
Despite the rollercoaster-like changes throughout the month, University of Waterloo's weather station says temperature and precipitation levels averaged out to a pretty regular March in the region.
Sask. Rush lay off head coach, GM, Quinlan to take over remainder of season
Saskatchewan Rush head coach Jeff McComb has been let go by the team’s general manager.
'There was nothing like it': What happened when disco touched down in Saskatoon
Elizabeth Smith was in her late 20s when she took a trip to New York City that would change her life and the disco scene in Saskatoon in the late 1970s.
Saskatoon real estate company collapse leaves millions unaccounted for, court documents reveal
A Saskatoon real estate company controlling hundreds of properties has ceased operations and left millions of dollars from dozens of investors unaccounted for.
Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials say
Officials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.
Timmins police deal with two cases in which suspects got violent with clerks
This week, the Timmins Police Service said they charged two people with getting violent with employees – one at a local big box store, the other at a local hotel.
Science North launches $3M capital campaign for the Go Deeper project
This week at Dynamic Earth, Science North kicked off its $3 million capital campaign for its Go Deeper expansion project.
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the Prairies
After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
Concern over cancelled vacations for health-care workers as Manitoba addresses surgical backlog
Part of the plan to address Manitoba's mounting surgical and diagnostic backlog is to keep surgical volumes up over summer, which is a time when those procedures usually slow down so staff can get a break.
Manitoba man to stand trial in death of neighbour
A Manitoba man who was the subject of an RCMP manhunt will stand trial in the death of his neighbour.
Here's how the carbon tax increase affects Sask. residents
The federal carbon tax rose on Friday, meaning Saskatchewan residents will be seeing an increase in prices at the pump and on bills.
Paycheques delayed for Sask. credit union customers due to direct deposit issue
Some credit union customers in Saskatchewan may have found their bank account lighter than expected Friday morning.