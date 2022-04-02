Highway 1 east of Field closed in both directions for crash

Drivers heading west or east through the Rocky Mountains are having a tough time thanks to a crash near the town of Field.

Highway officials say a vehicle incident has closed the Trans-Canada Highway near the community on Saturday morning.

DriveBC reports a jackknifed semi truck blocking the road at Yoho Valley Road/Takakkaw Falls.

Unfortunately, no detour is available, so drivers will just have to wait where they are.

The estimated time the scene will be cleared is 4 p.m.