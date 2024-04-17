Highway 2 travel 'not recommended' on Wednesday, RCMP say

RCMP say hazardous conditions have led to a number of crashes north of Calgary on Wednesday.

Airdrie RCMP, along with fire and EMS crews, were called to two crashes on Highway 2 at about 8 a.m., the first near Yankee Valley Boulevard and the second near Highway 72.

As of 8:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of Highway 2 have been reduced to one lane near 40 Avenue.

"Highway 2 north of Airdrie is open although travel is not recommended," police said in a news release.

In addition, RCMP are warning about trouble near Innisfail.

Officials say there are "poor road conditions" north of the community to south of Bowden.

"The roads are covered in ice and snow, resulting in multiple collisions and vehicles driving off the road. No injuries have been reported so far," police said in a news release.

Police advise the public to slow down and drive to road conditions. They also say that drivers should expect delays on all area highways due to the weather.