Hitmen blanked by Broncos in Friday night showdown in Swift Current

The Hitmen came up empty Friday in Swift Current, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Broncos in Saskatchewan.

Connor Hvidston scored a pair of power play goals in the first and third, bracketing a single by Clarke Caswell in the second period to give the Broncos the margin of victory.

Calgary squandered five power plays and held a 33-30 edge in shots on goal but couldn't put a puck past goaltender Joey Rocha.

Ethan Buenaventura stopped 27 shots for the Hitmen in goal as the Hitmen remain winless on the season.

Their record currently sits at 0-3-0-0.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday home matchup against the Saskatoon Blades at the Saddledome.

