Hitmen blanked by Broncos in Friday night showdown in Swift Current
The Hitmen in action against the Swift Current Broncos Friday night. (Photo: X@CalgaryHitmen)
The Hitmen came up empty Friday in Swift Current, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Broncos in Saskatchewan.
Connor Hvidston scored a pair of power play goals in the first and third, bracketing a single by Clarke Caswell in the second period to give the Broncos the margin of victory.
Calgary squandered five power plays and held a 33-30 edge in shots on goal but couldn't put a puck past goaltender Joey Rocha.
Ethan Buenaventura stopped 27 shots for the Hitmen in goal as the Hitmen remain winless on the season.
Their record currently sits at 0-3-0-0.
Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday home matchup against the Saskatoon Blades at the Saddledome.
Tickets are available here.