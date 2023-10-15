Hitmen drop 2-0 decision to Blades in Saskatoon

The Hitmen came up empty Saturday night, dropping a hard-fought 2-0 decision to the Saskatoon Blades.

Egr Sidorov's goal at 10:39 of the first period opened the scoring and was the only goal for most of the night, until Vaugn Watterodt's empty-netter with 20 seconds remaining in the game sealed the deal for the Blades.

The Hitmen outshot the Blades 31-27 but couldn't put the puck behind Austin Elliot.

Ethan Buenaventura stopped 25 shots for the Hitmen.

The defeat made it a lost weekend in Saskatchewan for the Hitmen, who also dropped a 7-2 contest to the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night.

Sunday, the Hitmen announced that they have acquired forward Tyson Greenway from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

The Hitmen return to Alberta to take on the Hurricanes in Lethbridge Wednesday night before returning to the Saddledome Friday for a contest against defending WHL champions Seattle Thunderbirds.