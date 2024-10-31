Hitmen fall 4-3 in shootout to Tigers at Saddledome

CALGARY
    Calgary lost to Medicine Hat 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday night at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen) Calgary lost to Medicine Hat 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday night at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)
    The Saddledome turned out to be home-not-so-sweet-home Wednesday night, as the Calgary Hitmen dropped a 4-3 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers in a shootout.

    Gavin McKenna scored the only goal of the shootout to provide the margin of victory for the Tigers, after an early third-period goal from Hunter St. Martin tied the score at three apiece.

    In the first period, the Hitmen fell behind 1-0 on a goal from Carter Cunningham. However, a two-man advantage provided the Hitmen with an opportunity and they delivered, as Connor Hvidston and then Ethan Moore took turns beating Harrison Meneghin to give Calgary a 2-1 lead.

    Moore extended the lead to 3-1 in the second, before McKenna scored to make the score 3-2 heading into the third period.

    Sixteen-year-old Eric Tu was solid in goal for the Hitmen, stopping 39 shots.

    Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday game in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes. 

    They’re back at the Saddledome Monday at 7 p.m. for a game against the Red Deer Rebels.

