Hitmen lose late to Medicine Hat 4-3
The Calgary Hitmen lost in the first of two weekend games at the Saddledome Friday night, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers.
The Hitmen fell behind by three goals early on, with the Tigers producing goals by Dru Krebs, Andrew Basha and Reid Andresen.
However, the Hitmen fought back, as Carson Wetsch, David Adaszynski and Brandon Whynott replied for the Hitmen, tying the score.
It remained tied until the final minutes of the third, when Brandon Lee scored on a power play to give Medicine Hat the victory.
Calgary takes on Moose Jaw Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are asked to bring a new or gently-used stuffy toy to the game to toss on the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups and several civil liberty organizations are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities, after a 2021 report accused the CRA of 'implicit biases and practices.'
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
Ministers decline request to testify on Afghan aid blockade as desperation grows
Three Liberal ministers have declined invitations to testify at the Senate as the upper chamber probes why Canada still won't allow humanitarian workers to help in Afghanistan.
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Day 14 at World Cup 2022: Knockout rounds begin with Netherlands facing U.S.; Argentina faces Australia later
Welcome to the knockout rounds of the World Cup as the final 16 teams vie for soccer’s most coveted trophy. Netherlands, USA, Argentina and Australia all face elimination if they don’t win. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day 14 of the tournament.
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
Canada features in list of 23 best places to go in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveller
Canada's British Columbia features in a list of the 23 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The list was created by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Pair of Ponoka hit-and-runs connected to vehicle containing cocaine, meth: RCMP
Ponoka RCMP are searching for two people who witnesses saw flee from a vehicle that hit two people the afternoon of Nov. 30.
Vancouver
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
-
Winter tires on TransLink buses? Don't count on it
Bus drivers are speaking out about the terrible road conditions that put them in danger during this week's snowstorm.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Lab-confirmed flu cases double in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.
-
Shooting threat prompts evacuation, heavy police response at University of Victoria
For the second time this week, a threat of a shooting found written in a women's bathroom has forced the evacuation of a Victoria-area school. Saanich and Oak Bay police descended on the University of Victoria campus Friday morning after a message was found written in a women's bathroom in the school's Cornett Building.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade hits the streets Saturday. These roads will be closed
The Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says many of the streets along the parade route will be closed until noon on Saturday.
-
Police looking for suspect after 51-year-old man stabbed in Whitby, Ont.
Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Friday morning stabbing incident in Whitby, Ont.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
CF Montreal, Canada defender Alistair Johnston heading to Celtic FC
CF Montreal and Canadian national defender Alistair Johnston is heading to the Scottish Premier League, as Celtic FC in Glasgow confirmed his transfer Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
It’s going to be a windy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa with warmer than average temperatures.
-
Here's what you need to know about the vacant unit tax letter from the city of Ottawa
A letter from the city of Ottawa arrived in tens of thousands of mailboxes this week, asking homeowners to declare whether any of their properties are vacant.
-
Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT
Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges
Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.
-
Wind warning in effect for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of southwestern Ontario saying strong gusts are expected Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter: "it's a calmer atmosphere"
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's Fairhaven Wellness Centre opens its doors and is nearly at capacity.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
Northern Ontario
-
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
-
It’s time for the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon will be held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.
-
Innovative North Bay bridge racking up accolades
A newly redeveloped bridge that closes the gap between North Bay and Nipissing First Nation is racking up accolades.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
-
'We miss you': Search party combs Steinbach streets for missing man
Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in Steinbach to search for a man missing more than a week.
Regina
-
'It’s going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.