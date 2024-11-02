Hitmen maximize Muranov line to take down Hurricanes 5-3

The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their first home game of the season Friday night, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Calgary Hitmen.

One line did the brunt of the damage: David Adaszynski (two goals), Maxim Muranov (three assists) and Rylan Ng (a goal and an assist) combined for seven points to power the Hitmen past the Hurricanes.

Calgary built leads of 2-1 and 4-2, outshooting the Hurricanes 41-22 on the night.

Eric Tu stopped 19 shots to pick up the win for the Hitmen.

Next up for Calgary is a Monday game against Red Deer at the Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Saturday night clash against the Rebels in Red Deer. Puck drop is 7 p.m.