    Hitmen name Kraken assistant Paul McFarland head coach

    Paul McFarland was named head coach of the Calgary Hitmen Thursday. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen) Paul McFarland was named head coach of the Calgary Hitmen Thursday. (Photo: X@WHLHitmen)
    The Calgary Hitmen announced Thursday that Seattle Kraken assistant Paul McFarland will be their next head coach.

    McFarland, 38, has a half-decade of major junior experience as an assistant coach, head coach and general manager, in addition to six seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with the Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs, and Kraken.

    Prior to joining the Panthers organization, McFarland served as an assistant coach for two years with the Oshawa Generals of the OHL and three seasons as head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs.

    “We’re extremely excited to introduce Paul to the Hitmen and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation,” said Hitmen general manager Garry Davidson, in a media statement.

    “Paul brings significant experience and knowledge from his past NHL and major junior positions,” Davidson added. “He will be a tremendous influence both on and off the ice for our team as we continue to grow and develop with the goal of a WHL and Memorial Cup Championship.”

    Prior to launching his coaching career in 2012, McFarland played for three seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, where he was part of the 2003 Memorial Cup-winning team. He also played for the Windsor Spitfires before moving on to play three seasons with the Acadia Axeman, where he was the captain of the men’s hockey team.

    The university athletic department created the Paul McFarland Captain in the Community Award, which is given to a men’s hockey player who demonstrates leadership in the community as well as the classroom.

    “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Calgary Hitmen and become a member of the Calgary community,” said McFarland. “I have heard nothing but great things about the people and players within the organization and look forward to working together to build this program to a championship level.”

    McFarland will be joined in Calgary by his wife Kelly and sons Cooper and Keaton.

