CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hitmen run out of gas in the Hat as Tigers dominate 7-3

    Medicine Hat broke open a 3-3 second-period tie with 4 straight goals to defeat the Calgary Hitmen Saturday night. (Photo: X@WHLTigers) Medicine Hat broke open a 3-3 second-period tie with 4 straight goals to defeat the Calgary Hitmen Saturday night. (Photo: X@WHLTigers)
    Share

    The Hitmen ran out of gas trying to extend their winning streak to six games Saturday night, dropping a 7-3 game to the Tigers in Medicine Hat.

    Calgary grabbed a 1-0 lead,  on a first-period goal from Chase Valliant, before the Tigers rallied  to take a 3-1 second period lead.

    However, goals from Oliver Tulk and Carson Wetsch brought the Hitmen back, before Medicine Hat exploded for four goals to pick up the victory.

    The Tigers were led by Gavin McKenna, who had three goals and an assist, and Bryce Pickford, who scored twice.  Liam Ruck and Hunter St. Martin completed the scoring for Medicine Hat.

    Next up for the Hitmen is The Teddy Bear Toss Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with fans asked to bring a small or medium-sized stuffed toy to toss on the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal.

    Over 70 charitable Calgary agencies have requested almost 30,000 bears.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News