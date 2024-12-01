Hitmen run out of gas in the Hat as Tigers dominate 7-3

The Hitmen ran out of gas trying to extend their winning streak to six games Saturday night, dropping a 7-3 game to the Tigers in Medicine Hat.

Calgary grabbed a 1-0 lead, on a first-period goal from Chase Valliant, before the Tigers rallied to take a 3-1 second period lead.

However, goals from Oliver Tulk and Carson Wetsch brought the Hitmen back, before Medicine Hat exploded for four goals to pick up the victory.

The Tigers were led by Gavin McKenna, who had three goals and an assist, and Bryce Pickford, who scored twice. Liam Ruck and Hunter St. Martin completed the scoring for Medicine Hat.

Next up for the Hitmen is The Teddy Bear Toss Sunday afternoon at the Saddledome against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with fans asked to bring a small or medium-sized stuffed toy to toss on the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal.

Over 70 charitable Calgary agencies have requested almost 30,000 bears.