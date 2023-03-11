Hitmen snatch overtime victory from Rebels in Red Deer

The Hitmen got a weekend home-and-home series against Red Deer off to a strong start Friday night, coming back to defeat the Rebels in overtime.

Sean Tschigeri scored twice early, but Red Deer led by a goal heading into the third thanks to goals by Kai Uchasz, Craig Armstrong and Dwayne Jean Jr.

With under a second remaining in regulation time, Carter Yakemchuk beat goaltender Chase Coward to tie the score.

In overtime, Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored to give the Hitmen the victory in overtime.

Brayden Peters made 31 saves to earn the victory.

The two teams are back at it Saturday afternoon at the Saddledome.

The team is honouring Bret 'The Hitman' Hart Saturday for his contributions to the franchise. A 'Forever A Hitmen' banner will be raised and remain on permanent display at the Saddledome.

The Hitmen will wear specially-designed jerseys and there will be a post-game on-ice wrestling show presented by Dungeon Wrestling.

Puck drop is 2 p.m.