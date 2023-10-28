Hitmen topple Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

The Calgary Hitmen continued their recent roll Friday night, defeating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Defenceman Reese Hamilton scored his third goal of the season 3:53 into the extra session, as Calgary picked up points for the fourth straight game after struggling out of the gate earlier in the season.

Oliver Tulk scored twice, including the game-tying goal early in the third period. Carter MacAdams chipped in with a shorthanded goal, while Sean Tschigerl racked up three assists and Ben Kindel added two for the Hitmen.

Kooper Gzowski, Brayden Edwards and Elias Knoester scored for Lethbridge.

The Hitmen outshot the Hurricanes 32-21. Ethan Buenaventura picked up the victory for Calgary.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday night game against the Red Deer Rebels. Sunday, the Portland Winterhawks are in town for a Halloween night clash at 6 p.m.

The Hurricanes have the weekend off. They take on the Everett Silvertips Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Enmax Centre.