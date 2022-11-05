Hitmen win fifth straight over Medicine Hat

While the Flames stumble, the Hitmen are on a streak.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the club won its fifth game in a row Friday, topping the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-1 in a game played at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut'ina Nation.

Ten different Hitmen had a point Friday, including captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz, who had a goal and a pair of assists.

Ethan Moore scored his first WHL goal, while Oliver Tulk, Sean Tschigeri and Carter Yakemchuk added singles.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz's fingers have no reason to be jealous. He's scored a goal for each and every one of them.



His toes on the other hand... that's a sore subject. @WHLHitmen pic.twitter.com/4i3WuvAHIK — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 5, 2022

Rookie London Hoilett extended his scoring streak to three games, with a pair of assists.

Calgary killed off six penalties and scored twice on power plays in addition to adding a shorthanded marker.

Brayden Peters, who was this week's WHL goaltender of the week, stopped 26 of 27 as the Hitmen outshot the Tigers 35-27.

The Hitmen now go on an eight day hiatus before starting a U.S. road trip next Saturday in Kent, Washington against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Flames, meanwhile, have lost three in a row at home. Their next game is Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils at the Saddledome.