A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault after failing to disclose the fact he has HIV to multiple women that he had unprotected intercourse with in 2012 and 2013.

John McNamara, 54, admitted his guilt in court on Wednesday in connection with his sexual encounters with women he met through online dating sites.

According to the agreed statement of facts, McNamara denied having a sexually transmitted disease to one of his sexual partners with whom he had had unprotected anal, vaginal and oral intercourse several times in 2012. The woman located a pill bottle labelled Prezista and an online search led her to discover it was prescribed to treat HIV and AIDS.

Two of McNamara’s former sexual partners were identified and McNamara’s actions were reported to police. A Calgary Police Service investigation unearthed two other women who had had unprotected intercourse with McNamara.

All of McNamara’s victims underwent rigorous HIV testing over a period of six months and it was determined that none of the women had contracted the virus from McNamara.

A sentencing date is scheduled to be determined in March.