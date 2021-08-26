CALGARY -- With COVID-19 numbers rising, masks will be required for players, coaches, officials and parents when entering arenas for Hockey Calgary games and practices, officials announced Thursday.

The rules come into effect Aug. 27 for one month, and will be reassessed on Sept. 27.

Masks will have to be worn in dressing room areas as well, and players and officials will only take them off right before putting on their helmet to hit the ice.

Coaches and team staff will be required to wear a mask at all times while off the ice, including in the dressing room area and the bench. Coaches will be permitted on the ice without a mask when distanced from players, but must wear one when distancing can't be done.

Volunteers and officials will be required to wear a mask in and around the direct playing area, in the timekeeper and penalty box area, and when in close contact with any player, coach or official.

Parents will be required to wear a mask when entering the building and while in the dressing room area, player’s bench, penalty boxes, and timekeeper’s box.

"In all other areas of the facility spectators must follow the protocols as laid out by the individual facilities," read a release.

"Please note at time of writing all city operated facilities require masks to enter the facility. Hockey Calgary strongly recommends that all spectators wear masks while attending all HC sanctioned events."

The rules will be in place regardless of a person's vaccination status.

"Registration for the upcoming season has been well received and we are on pace to have enrollment slightly above the numbers we had last year," read a release.



