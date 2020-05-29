CALGARY -- The organization that oversees the development of young hockey players throughout the City of Calgary says it's hopeful they'll be able to reopen arenas sometime this summer.

In a notice posted to its website, Hockey Calgary announced it is leading the way to develop a plan to allow its players, along with those from the Calgary Arena Association, Ringette Calgary and the Calalta Figure Skating Club, to access facilities once more.

While it concedes there are decisions that are out of its control, Hockey Calgary says it is "hopeful" that arenas will reopen by mid-July.

There is no way of knowing what the practices would look like right now, the group says.

"From everything we are witnessing in the community it appears the 'Return to Play' process will be in a graduated format, starting with small groups and expanding to larger ones. We are beginning to prepare for this and looking at options that will meet the needs of our membership," wrote Hockey Calgary's executive director Kevin Kolbecka.

A draft document, outlining COVID-19 safety protocol and plan for physical distancing, is being prepared for municipal and provincial leaders. Hockey Calgary says it is also aware that Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada are moving ahead with their own strategies to resume play at the provincial and national level.

"We are all eager to get back on the ice, but we must realize that the safety of our players, parents, coaches, staff, and volunteers is paramount as we return to play," Kolbecka says. "I thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we navigate this difficult an unprecedented time. We too want to see our kids back on the ice."

The registration for most hockey associations in Calgary opens on July 1.