CALGARY -- Hockey Canada issued a statement Thursday cancelling all Hockey-Canada santioned activities due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

"Without question this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world," said Hockey Canada CEO and president Scott Smith in a statement.

"The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers, and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.

"The Hockey Canada Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including national championships, until further notice, effective Friday, March 13, 2020.

"Although it is difficult to process the hockey season ending abruptly, we feel this is the best course of action in order to do our part in keeping our country safe."

This is a developing story...