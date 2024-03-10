Holy month of Ramadan begins with new moon Sunday night
The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday evening with the sighting of the new moon.
The annual tradition calls for dawn to dusk fasting, prayer, charity and nighttime feasts.
“Ramadan is the best opportunity to work on yourself, on your heart, to be a better person,” said Imam Jamal Hammoud of the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre in Calgary.
But as Muslims honour the call to faith, they also worry about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
The death toll continues to rise there as requests for a cease-fire during Ramadan were denied.
Imam Hammoud says Ramadan focuses the mind on spiritual matters, but also fosters empathy for those who are suffering.
“More than one million people in Gaza are starving, dying out of starvation,” he said. “So we hope when the Muslim person fasts, remember these people, they can help, they can support.
"We hope during Ramadan can increase the amount of help.”
Ramadan greetings were given today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in press releases.
