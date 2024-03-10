CALGARY
Calgary

    • Holy month of Ramadan begins with new moon Sunday night

    Share

    The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday evening with the sighting of the new moon.

    The annual tradition calls for dawn to dusk fasting, prayer, charity and nighttime feasts.

    “Ramadan is the best opportunity to work on yourself, on your heart, to be a better person,” said Imam Jamal Hammoud of the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre in Calgary.

    But as Muslims honour the call to faith, they also worry about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

    The death toll continues to rise there as requests for a cease-fire during Ramadan were denied.

    Imam Hammoud says Ramadan focuses the mind on spiritual matters, but also fosters empathy for those who are suffering.

    “More than one million people in Gaza are starving, dying out of starvation,” he said. “So we hope when the Muslim person fasts, remember these people, they can help, they can support.

    "We hope during Ramadan can increase the amount of help.”

    Ramadan greetings were given today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in press releases.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News