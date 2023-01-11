Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect

The furnace vent travels up from Milan Sengupta's basement, to the back of his home above the detached garage, nearly 12 feet off the ground. He says during December's cold snap, ice built up inside the pipe, leading to the furnace turning off and to the freezing of his windows and front door. The furnace vent travels up from Milan Sengupta's basement, to the back of his home above the detached garage, nearly 12 feet off the ground. He says during December's cold snap, ice built up inside the pipe, leading to the furnace turning off and to the freezing of his windows and front door.

