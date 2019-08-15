Homes evacuated in Coach Hill area after resident strikes gas line
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 12:00PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 2:00PM MDT
Twelve homes were evacuated in the southwest on Thursday morning after someone struck a gas line.
An ATCO worker on site confirms the damage was caused by a construction crew that had been digging potholes for fencing in the 7000 block of 11th Avenue Southwest.
About nine people were impacted after a dozen homes in the area were evacuated.
Firefighters, Calgary police and ENMAX responded to the scene at around 10:40 a.m. No one was injured as a result of the ruptured line.