CALGARY -- Take a look at this chart here:

Areas in the green (which includes much of southern Alberta and extends up to the Territories) require a 29 C high and 14 C low. Calgary alone will push to that twice; tomorrow, and again Thursday. Our heat warning may come into play this evening. Brooks, Drumheller, Hanna, and many communities farther north – including Edmonton – are already there.

The high-pressure wave that's crossing the Rockies is the culprit. While heat is gradually pushing in from the south, the northern expanse of this ridge runs along a band coincident with the northern extent of our warning zone (north of Edmonton). So, heat is pooling there.

Heat like this comes with a number of advisories, including the idea of leaving your pets at home:

Here's why you leave your pets at home.

Today, much of the prairies falls between the middle and top lines. Tomorrow, just the top line.

Call @CalgaryHumane (403.205.4455) or @CalgaryPolice (911) to report incidents. pic.twitter.com/RWJZBLU1UK — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) June 1, 2021

If you have plans to bring pets on long walks or hikes, have a collapsible bowl for your furry friend, too.

Lastly, a small note about Calgary's weather records: Environment Canada's record high on June 3 is 32.2 C, set in 1922; that's the forecast high for Thursday. We may watch a 99-year-old record fall.

Afterward, we'll watch a trough dig in for the weekend, returning us nearer to seasonal and bringing a touch of rain.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: chance of scattered showers, low 10 C

Saturday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 8 C

Photo time!

Mark caught a beautiful sunset at Aspen Crossing Campground:

…And Ron must read the articles and know I have a penchant for crabapple blossoms:

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!