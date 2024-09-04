CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hot days and warm nights will likely prompt heat warnings

    Here we go again!

    Another wave of excessive summer heat is on the way.

    We may even break a few records this week.

    Thursday, the heat will start to kick in:

    By Friday, we will be in the 30s.

    This will be a long-term hot stretch with hot days and warm nights, so this will likely prompt heat warnings.

    Be prepared for the heat to last until Tuesday.

