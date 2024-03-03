House destroyed in Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary

An investigation is underway after a home was completely destroyed in a Sunday morning two-alarm fire in southeast Calgary.

The residence was located at a rural property south of Highway 22X and east of 88 Street S.E.

At around 8 a.m., fire crews responded, with a second alarm called to ensure sufficient resources on scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was completely destroyed.

Four residents got out on their own prior to the fire department's arrival. Three were transported by AHS to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, while one man was transported with serious burns.

All of them will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Investigators remain on scene looking into what caused the blaze.