How arbitration plans went awry ahead of WestJet mechanics strike
An order from the federal labour minister to send WestJet and its plane mechanics into binding arbitration unexpectedly resulted in a strike on one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.
The work stoppage, which ended late Sunday night, raises questions about the dispute resolution process and how consumers should respond to the threat of an airline strike.
Ian Evershed, a mechanic and union representative who helped lead the negotiations, says Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan had the power to bar a strike as part of his directive to the country's labour tribunal to launch binding arbitration.
In their public statements, both the airline and the government seemed to presume a strike was off the table following the order, but a ruling Friday by the Canada Industrial Relations Board said the union's 680 WestJet workers could still walk off the job because the directive did not explicitly suspend that right.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
WestJet and the federal government were caught flat-footed, as were the roughly 150,000 travellers booked on the more than 1,100 flights cancelled by the Calgary-based carrier since Thursday.
Marty Firestone, president of insurance firm Travel Secure Inc., says that while most travellers could receive refunds, those with costs tied to hotel or other flight bookings might not get that money back without coverage for trip cancellation or interruption.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
DEVELOPING Stampede at religious event in India kills more than 100, mostly women and children
Thousands of people at a religious gathering in India rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed more than 100 and left scores injured, officials said.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
Unlike eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia nervosa, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, isn’t concerned with body shape or size. People with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating
How arbitration plans went awry ahead of WestJet mechanics strike
An order from the federal labour minister to send WestJet and its plane mechanics into binding arbitration unexpectedly resulted in a strike on one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
British nurse Lucy Letby, already convicted of killing 7 babies, found guilty in attempted killing
A British neonatal nurse who is serving a life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others was convicted Tuesday of trying to kill another infant in her care.
Giuliani is disbarred in New York as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump's 2020 election loss
Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss.
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP
Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.
-
Fire destroys cooling tower, sparks grass fire in industrial area east of Edmonton
A fire that broke out in an industrial area east of Edmonton on Canada Day has destroyed an unused cooling tower.
-
Oilers to begin 2024-25 season with 4-game homestand
The Edmonton Oilers play their first four games of the season at Rogers Place, starting with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Vancouver
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
-
Perpetrators of 'complex shoplifting scheme' plead guilty, face deportation, Surrey RCMP say
The perpetrators of a "complex shoplifting scheme" that purportedly involved "the use of devices to block security alarm systems," have pleaded guilty and will be deported, according to Surrey RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
Regina
-
Canada Day marked by thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes in eastern Sask.
It was an eventful Canada Day in southern Saskatchewan. In addition to celebrations and fireworks, severe weather provided a dangerous spectacle for those living in the Yorkton/Melville area.
-
Moose Jaw among three communities to benefit from $11.2 billion RCAF training initiative
15 Wing Moose Jaw's long standing legacy of flight training will continue into the next quarter century, as the base is among three locations chosen for an $11.2 billion initiative for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
Toronto
-
Here's how the 3-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.
-
TTC lacked proper measures to prevent 2021 cyberattack despite internal warning years earlier: reports
A report by the provincial privacy watchdog has found that Toronto’s public transit system was not prepared for the cyberattack that knocked down some of its communication systems and compromised the private information of more than 25,000 employees in 2021 -- despite an internal warning from the commission's security department issued years prior.
-
Liberal MP suggests party needed stronger ground game in Toronto--St. Paul's vote
The co-chair of the Liberals' Ontario campaign is suggesting the party's candidate in the Toronto—St. Paul's byelection needed more time to campaign before the vote.
Montreal
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Concern as Quebec slashes number family reunification applications it will process
A group representing Quebecers waiting to sponsor family members living abroad says the province is acting in bad faith by slashing the number of family reunification applications it will accept.
Atlantic
-
Boil-water advisory remains in effect in Halifax, surrounding communities
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
-
First week of July off to sunny start for the Maritimes
After a long weekend which had some periods of rain in the Maritimes, along with some severe thunderstorms in Sunday in New Brunswick, the start of this week is off to a sunny start.
-
Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: Charlottetown police
A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for parts of Manitoba
A funnel cloud weather advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada has been issued for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.
-
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
-
Nearly 180,000 potholes filled in Winnipeg to date, almost double 2023
The City of Winnipeg is close to having filled 200,000 potholes in 2024, more than any previous year dating back to 2020.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
'Technical issues' force closure of Calypso Waterpark on Tuesday
Families visiting Calypso Waterpark were forced to cancel their plans after 'technical issues' forced the closure of the park on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 69 in Estaire
Highway 69 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions following a collision.
-
Sudbury, Ont., soccer star earns spot on Olympic team
Sudbury athlete Cloé Lacasse will represent Canada in the Paris 2024 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.
Barrie
-
Crown wants Innisfil Ont., man sentenced for sex crimes against 5 young girls
The Crown wants 22-year-old Curtis Gamble sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sex crimes against five young girls who were 12 to 14 years of age when Gamble was 19.
-
Man arrested on arson charges after Simcoe Hotel fire
A man of-no-fixed-address was arrested shortly after the dumpster fire behind the Simcoe Hotel Monday.
-
Man hand delivers gift to Washago Ont., couple from their Galapagos Islands trip
John Beardmore, who has become known as the Galapagos Postman, is following through with a century-old tradition dating back to the 1800s.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Waterford
A driver has died after a Tuesday morning crash in Norfolk County, police say.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
London
-
London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak
The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak at 31 Rogers Avenue. The leak is reportedly coming from the ground.
-
Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron
OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.
-
Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church
In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.
Windsor
-
Ouellette Avenue closed for apartment fire
Windsor firefighters are on scene of an upgraded fire in an apartment on Ouellette Avenue.
-
'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden resident pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment
Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.
-
Police warn of scammers impersonating the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
Officials are warning the public to beware as scammers are impersonating the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).