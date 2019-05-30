Early indications show that wildfire smoke may linger in the Calgary area for the next few days, with some alleviation Sunday, thanks to a westerly jet sending it Saskatchewan-ward.

Plant-based fires can have adverse effects on one’s health because there are various small particles in ground-level wildfire smoke that can circumvent masks and can get in one’s eyes, triggering a variety of symptoms that would be best avoided.

Staying on top of air quality in wildfire season is paramount, especially if you have a family member who may be more susceptible to wildfire smoke.

Sensitivities can be heightened for those with heart or lung disease, for older adults, youths, smokers and those who are pregnant.

Here’s how the Air Quality Health Index scale works:

1-3 : Low Health Risk. Enjoy your usual activities.

4-6 : Moderate Health Risk. Consider reducing your strenuous outdoor activities, especially if you fall into an "at risk" category highlighted above.

7-10 : High Health Risk. Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities. The "at risk" population should take it easy.

11+: Avoid strenuous activities outdoors. The "at risk" population should limit their time outdoors, regardless of activity level.

Information on the air quality in and around Calgary can be found Environment Canada's website and Calgary's WeatherStats.

A city-by-city breakdown is also available.

As air quality risks increase, it’s widely advised to keep windows and doors closed, to close intakes to the air conditioner or furnace, and to utilize HEPA filters, if applicable.

Most masks won’t help much, because of the particulate size.

For more information on limiting smoke exposure and the health risks, you can check Alberta Health Service's MyHealth website.

Our weather team at CTV is also on top of air quality through the CTV Calgary Skywatch Weather App.