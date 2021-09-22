How to prove you're vaccinated at Calgary Flames, Stampeders and Hitmen games
The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) has released details on how its COVID-19 vaccination policy will work for upcoming events at the Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.
The organization announced in August that all eligible fans, players and staff attending live events at the venues would have to be fully vaccinated, but specific details weren't released until Wednesday.
The CSEC says proof of COVID-19 vaccination will need to be provided before ticket scanning and security checks.
"Entry will not be granted for those who cannot provide the required documentation at the time of their event," the CSEC said in a news release.
There will be six types of documentation accepted:
- PORTpass, a Calgary-developed vaccine passport app. CSEC said using the app is the fastest way to gain entry to a venue and their preferred method. Ticket holders are encouraged to download the app and complete their COVID-19 proof of vaccination. Once completed, your profile will show your photo, a green checkmark and QR code.
- Alberta's vaccination card (printed copy or saved on mobile device) plus photo ID.
- Hard copy documentation of vaccination received at the time of inoculation. Receipt must include the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and the date last dose administered. Photo ID will also be required.
- Immunization records on the MyHealth Records app with photo ID.
- A photo of your hard copy documentation of immunization records with the patron's name clearly visible and photo ID.
- Any other official provincial, territorial or federal apps.
This vaccination policy applies to patrons 12 years and older.
Children under 12 are exempt from this policy (except for mandatory mask wearing), but must be escorted by an adult who meets the criteria of this policy.
Kids ages 12-17 do not need to present photo identification along with their proof of vaccination.
At the Saddledome, people must wear masks except when actively eating or drinking.
At McMahon Stadium, masks are mandatory inside the Red and White Club, suites, Stampeders store, ticket office and washrooms.
Masks are also recommended while entering through the gates, on the concourse or sitting in your seats during the game.
More information on the policy can be found online.
