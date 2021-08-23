CALGARY -- Fans, players and staff going into the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium for Calgary Flames, Hitmen and Stampeders games and live events will have to be fully vaccinated starting next month.

Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the teams, says they are targeting Sept. 15 for when the measure will come into effect and the move is a result of an increase in COVID-19 case numbers related to the Delta variant.

The vaccination requirement will be in effect for all fans, players, and employees.

"As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, CSEC believes this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely," read a release.

"We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.

"We remain excited to have welcomed fans back to McMahon Stadium through the month of August and are eager to welcome fans to the Scotiabank Saddledome in September."

The number of Albertans in hospital due to COVID-19 hit a two-month high Friday, according to the latest numbers released by the province.

There are 221 patients in hospital, the highest since June 18, and an increase of 140 per cent since the start of August.

Among the 221 are 48 patients receiving care in intensive care units.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalized patients rose for a 23rd straight day, up to 185.

One new death due to COVID-19 was reported Friday, bringing the province's total to 2,343. There have been 16 COVID-19 deaths so far this month, but 10 of them have occurred in the past week.

Among eligible Albertans, 77.2 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 68.5 per cent have had a second shot.