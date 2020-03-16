CALGARY -- The Calgary Humane Society is closed to the public but will continue to care for animals.

The agency's policy initiative came in response to the city's declaration of a local state of emergency Sunday night, the result of which, they said in a relase, is "taking extra precautions to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

Effective Monday, the Humane Society is closed to the public. Only essential staff are permitted to enter, where they are required to follow modified safety procedures.

All youth clubs, field trips, classes, tours, presentations, community events and animal behaviour classes have been cancelled.

Animal intake will be done on an emergency, case-by-case basis.

No one exhibiting symptoms of, or having been in contact with anyone exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19, will be permitted into the building.

Animals at the Humane Society will continue to be cared for as usual. There's no evidence that companion animals can develop COVID-19,or transmit the virus to humans or to other animals. To date, there have been no reports of pets or other animals becoming sick.

People with COVID-19 who have pets are advised to avoid close contact with their pets, including snuggling, kissing or sleeping in the same bed. They're also advised to wash hands before touching or feeding their pet. Don't cough on or near your pet and don't allow the pet to have contact with other animals or people.

More information is available online or follow Calgary Humane Society on social media channels for updated information.