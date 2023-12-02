CALGARY
    • Humane Society names new program after Rosco, a stolen dog who died

    A new Humane Society program is being named after a dog that was stolen and later died.

    Rosco was inside a stolen truck that was taken in the community of Lakeview in October.

    The family says Rosco was later spotted in De Winton.

    They believe he was making his way home when he was hit by a car along Tsuut'ina Trail.

    A Good Samaritan rushed Rosco to a vet hospital but he died.

    Now "Rosco's Keep Them Home Program" will help animals who need extraordinary veterinary care.

    Arc Resources has made a donation to help cover costs.

    The truck is still missing and no arrests have been made.

