The western heritage of the Calgary Stampede is in full swing at Chinook Centre as the shopping mall held its annual breakfast on Saturday.

It's the 59th year for the Cadillac Fairview Chinook Centre's event and it features live performances from country singers Lyndsay Butler, Jake Mathews and Michelle Wright and well as piles of delicious golden pancakes and entertainment for the whole family.

The event ran from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Alexander Ledaire attended the event for the first time with his young son.

"It's really great," he says. "I was volunteering at one of the stations and I thought I would come down."

He says there's lots to love about a Stampede breakfast too.

"Everyone's just so appreciative of all the stuff that's available here and it's just so Calgary."

In addition to the breakfast, staff at Chinook Centre invite visitors to the mall throughout the 10 days of Stampede where participating retailers will be offering promotions, in-store experiences and unique product offerings.

For more information on Stampede pancake breakfasts happening near you, check CTV Calgary's online map.