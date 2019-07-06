By the numbers: 2019 Calgary Stampede attendance
CTV News Calgary
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 2:37PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 6, 2019 4:41PM MDT
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth always draws in a massive crowd of people to enjoy the rodeo, music, food and games on the grounds at Stampede Park every year.
Here is a look at the attendance numbers so far:
- Stampede sneak-a-peek Thursday, July 4: 33,827
- Stampede attendance Friday, July 5: 127,777 (new record), 5,374 more than the same day in 2018
Further information can be found on the official Calgary Stampede website.