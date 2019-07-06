

CTV News Calgary





The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth always draws in a massive crowd of people to enjoy the rodeo, music, food and games on the grounds at Stampede Park every year.

Here is a look at the attendance numbers so far:

Stampede sneak-a-peek Thursday, July 4: 33,827

Stampede attendance Friday, July 5: 127,777 (new record), 5,374 more than the same day in 2018

Further information can be found on the official Calgary Stampede website.