CALGARY – Children in need of winter clothing once the snow hits got some help from an organization with a very big heart Saturday.

The Knights of Columbus, Alberta/Northwest Territories State, brought in approximately 600 children's coats to hand out to kids from all over the city.

Parents were then invited to accompany their child to pick up a new parka from where the agency had set up at Bishop Kidd School.

Officials say they greatly expanded the number of youth they could help this year.

The Knights of Columbus has 16,000 chapters all over the world and it has donated $1.5 billion to charities over the past decade along with millions in volunteer hours.