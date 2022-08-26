Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery

Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.

The plaques disappeared some time between Aug.18 and Aug.23. Police believe an unknown number of suspects visited the Queen's Park Cemetery at 3219 Fourth Street N.W., and took approximately 300 bronze plaques, which memorialized deceased loved ones.

An undisclosed number of bronze flower vases were also stolen from the cemetery.

Cemetery staff were alerted to the missing plaques by family members and they subsequently contacted police.

"The theft of these plaques will undoubtedly leave citizens feeling disappointed and upset," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service. "We are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the plaques, or information about those responsible for the thefts, to come forward."

The theft is the latest in a string of incidents targeting plaques, including a Ukrainian memorial, war memorial plaques in Currie, and monuments from elsewhere in southern Alberta.

Investigators believe the plaques are being stolen with the hope of reselling the bronze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or else contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.